The Prosecutor's Office is demanding ten-year sentences for eleven defendants, eight men and three women, charged with being members of a drugs gang. The trial of the eleven, which will be in Palma in the coming weeks, relates to the trafficking of amphetamines and ecstasy and to the cultivation of marijuana.

According to the prosecution, one of the gang would frequently take a ferry to Barcelona in order to acquire drugs. A property in Alcudia was used as a distribution point, drugs mainly going to Manacor.

On April 24, 2020, which was during the first state of alarm and lockdown, the National Police intercepted two people in Manacor. Among other things, officers discovered two bags containing 1,000 ecstasy pills. These were inside a box of Fibra Flakes Choco cereal. The two were allegedly in charge of acquiring the drugs.

This wasn't the end to the gang's activities. On October 7, 2020, the National Police in Barcelona arrested a gang member who was in possession of 400 grams of amphetamines.