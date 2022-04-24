Ecstasy pills found in a box of cereal by police in Mallorca

1,000 pills were in the box of cereal.

24-04-2022Policia Nacional

The Prosecutor's Office is demanding ten-year sentences for eleven defendants, eight men and three women, charged with being members of a drugs gang. The trial of the eleven, which will be in Palma in the coming weeks, relates to the trafficking of amphetamines and ecstasy and to the cultivation of marijuana.

According to the prosecution, one of the gang would frequently take a ferry to Barcelona in order to acquire drugs. A property in Alcudia was used as a distribution point, drugs mainly going to Manacor.

On April 24, 2020, which was during the first state of alarm and lockdown, the National Police intercepted two people in Manacor. Among other things, officers discovered two bags containing 1,000 ecstasy pills. These were inside a box of Fibra Flakes Choco cereal. The two were allegedly in charge of acquiring the drugs.

This wasn't the end to the gang's activities. On October 7, 2020, the National Police in Barcelona arrested a gang member who was in possession of 400 grams of amphetamines.

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.