Emmanuel Macron is on course to gain 58% of the French presidential election vote and a clear victory over Marine Le Pen of National Rally. This is a dramatic win for Macron and Republic on the Move, as the French electorate hasn't backed a president for two terms for twenty years. He is the first French president to win re-election since Jacques Chirac in 2002, and never before has a president been re-elected with a majority in parliament.

Le Pen told supporters that she respected the verdict of the ballot box and would continue her fight in French politics. She has previously said that she might leave politics if she lost.

France's foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, told Reuters that the public "did not want a France that turns in on itself".

Boris Johnson tweeted his congratulations to Macron, adding: "France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world."