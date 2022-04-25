Around 300 people took part in a march along the Camí de Passatemps to demand that the path that connects the centre of Palmanyola with the Raixa estate be reopened immediately.

The organisers criticised what it called the “inaction and silent complicity” of Bunyola Town Hall and the Consell and demanded that the administrations take immediate action to prevent the appropriation and deterioration of roads, amid the abandonment of public and local property.

The path is currently closed and barriers have been put up in some places, but the Palmanyola Neighbourhood Association, Gadma environmental group, the Pro Camins Públics i Oberts platform and Lobby Bou insist that it is a public path and they want to make sure it is reopened.

"We demand the immediate opening of the Camí de Passatemps and that the sections between Bunyola and Raixa are completed," said a Palmanyola AVV representative.

In the manifest that the marchers read before they departed, they asked the administrations to apply the Law of Public Roads and Hiking Routes of Mallorca and Menorca.