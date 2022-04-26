A large area of the beach at Camp de Mar (Andratx) is covered in small blue jellyfish which have surprised tourists and visitors which have been making the most of the sun.

The 'barqueta de Sant Pere' (Velella velella) jellyfish are not dangerous and are thought to have been washed ashore by the recent storms.

In Palma, residents of the areas of Can Pastilla, Ciutat Jardí and Coll d'en Rebassa have also reported jellyfish.

According to experts, this type of jellyfish is very common during the spring. Moreover, their appearance is cyclical and has nothing to do with climate change.