The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported a total of 287 new cases of Covid and 13 more deaths taking the total number of deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic to 1,339.

The total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic has risen to 274,497.

In the past 24 hours Mallorca has registered 190 positive cases; Minorca, 31; Ibiza, 33; and Formentera, none. The island or municipality of residence is not recorded for the rest (33).

The accumulated incidence rate for 14 days stands at 278.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and the positivity rate is 13.88%.

The age groups with the highest cumulative incidence rate are 60-69 years (433 cases) and the over 70s (637).

With regard to vaccination with the third dose, in no age group below 40 years of age has half of the population had the booster jab.