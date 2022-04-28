The Interterritorial Health Council, made up of doctors and other health professionals, has suggested that alcohol be dropped from the format for Spain's famous menu of the day.

Traditionally, a menu of the day comes with a choice of glass of beer or wine. It is not that long ago that a full bottle of wine would be included along with water as well.

However, with Spain considering tighter restrictions on smoking as part of a new health bill due to be passed next year, the drive to encourage healthier eating is gathering momentum.

Already there is talk of the price of alcohol being increased and bars and restaurants fear that any such move by the government will only turn business away, just as they are finding their feet after the pandemic.