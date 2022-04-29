The new Mallorca Bulletin goes on sale across the island today. The 48 page publication will now appear every Friday. It will include all the popular features from the Majorca Daily Bulletin which has now become an online publication with a new website launching next Friday.

Some of the top stories in the new Mallorca Bulletin

The family of a British soccer legend tell us why they are living Mallorca after 22 years.

Balearic President Francina Armengol tells us that she had to take some of the most difficult decisions of her politicl career during the pandemic.

Bulletin restaurant critic Andrew Valente visits a restaurant where they save the best to last.

Your full What´s On guide of local events for the week ahead with our tips.

A new Mallorca-themed crossword.

And much more!