Deya City Council has suspended building licences for a year while it drafts new rules.

The suspension affects new buildings, extensions, new swimming pools and pool renovations, but other works will be allowed.

Public works, construction in public spaces, interior reforms in existing buildings, the rehabilitation of buildings and protected elements and the installation of renewable energy sources can still go ahead, as can the reform of cisterns, laundries and any type of water tank, except swimming pools.

Works related to facilities or constructions that are essential to implement circularity plans or environmental measures reflected in the Tourism Law, margins and demolitions for the reestablishment of urban legality are also exempt.

The City Council is drawing up new regulations that will preserve the rustic charm of Deya and prevent new urban constructions.