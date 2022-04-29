The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 238 new cases of Covid and five deaths, taking the number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 275,135 and the death toll to 1,349.

153 positive cases occurred in Mallorca, 18 in Minorca, 29 in Ibiza and one in Formentera. The origin of the remaining 37 is unknown.

The cumulative incidence rate stands at 286.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for 14 days, with Mallorca being the island with the highest incidence rate (295.9). It is followed by Minorca (273.1), Ibiza (244.7) and Formentera (239.2).

By municipalities, Búger, Banyalbufar, Deya, Puigpunyent, Costitx, Escorca, Estellencs and Fornalutx have not registered any cases for two weeks, while Palma has the highest number of positive cases (657) over the last 14 days.