The mirador in Costa dels Pins has been well known as a place for attaching padlocks to the fence to represent a pact of love, with keys thrown into the sea being symbols of eternity.

Something similar has been happening in Formentor. But instead of padlocks, or as well as them, there are masks hanging on wire fences.

Social media users have been criticising this, highlighting the waste that masks generate. And if they fall from the fences, they may well end up in the sea.