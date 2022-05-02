The mobile phones of Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez and Spanish Defence Minister, Margarita have been tapped via the Pegasus programme, according to the National Cryptological Centre.

Government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, and the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños confirmed the findings in a press conference on Monday at Moncloa Palace.

Bolaños said the ongoing investigation found that Pedro Sánchez's mobile phone was tapped twice in May, 2021 and Robles' was tapped once in June 2021.

Pegasus is a type of spyware that can access devices without the user's knowledge.