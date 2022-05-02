The Balearic Ministry of Health today reported 99 new cases of Covid and no deaths reported, so the death toll remains at 1,351 since the start of the pandemic. The Balearics have exceeded 275,000 cases of Covid since the start of the pandemic, with 275,601 cases.

Over the past week, since last Monday, 1,086 cases have been diagnosed. The positivity test rate is 9.7% and 13.4% on average over the past week. The accumulated incidence rate for fourteen days stands at 278 per 100,000 inhabitants and 122 for the last seven days.

By islands, the cumulative incidence rate for fourteen days is 286 in Mallorca, 254 in Minorca, 243 in Ibiza and 264 in Formentera. Of the 99 cases detected today, 72 have been diagnosed in Mallorca, 5 in Menorca and 6 in Ibiza. In addition there are 16 new cases that are not assigned to any specific island and have been registered without geographical information.

972,420 people have been fully vaccinated, 86.9% of the Balearic population. 476,962, 59.8%, has had the booster jab