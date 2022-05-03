The Platform against mega-cruise ships today criticised the visit of 'Wonder of the Seas' the largest cruise ship in the world, to Palma.

According to a statement, the arrival of the 'Wonder' is in addition to another mega-cruise ship and three smaller cruise ships already in Palma.

They warned that having five cruise ships in port a single day "will once again generate chaos and saturation of the streets of the historic centre of Palma".

"For three years we have been demanding that this type of tourism, which the city can no longer bear, be brought to a halt, but just when the season begins we see that the agreements are systematically breached," they said.