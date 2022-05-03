The Platform against mega-cruise ships today criticised the visit of 'Wonder of the Seas' the largest cruise ship in the world, to Palma.
According to a statement, the arrival of the 'Wonder' is in addition to another mega-cruise ship and three smaller cruise ships already in Palma.
They warned that having five cruise ships in port a single day "will once again generate chaos and saturation of the streets of the historic centre of Palma".
"For three years we have been demanding that this type of tourism, which the city can no longer bear, be brought to a halt, but just when the season begins we see that the agreements are systematically breached," they said.
Roger / Hace about 1 hour
It is very sad that Francina's government metrics are based on quantity not quality in spite of what they claim to be their absolute desire to promote quality over quantity...this is quite obviously for the benefit of media (which MDB swallows day after day in an effort to stay relevant). None of us with expertise in tourism development and operation would have so many questions if there was more real quality and sustainability measures being implemented..but the questions remain...we are where we are...and the ways things are going Mallorca is moving ever closer towards being an island version of Benidorm or Torremelinos...thank God their are still islands in the Med and further afield that realise the value of differentiation and promoting quality over quantity...what a mess we are in...one that will sadly only get worse!!!
Fred / Hace about 2 hours
Titanic comes to mind. Lets hope this gigantic Vessel does not go near any Icebergs.