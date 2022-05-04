Five of the six beach bars in Alcúdia have been put out to tender under a 690,185 euro contract which is an increase of more than double from last year.

Companies interested in operating one of the beach bars have until May 19 to present their offers. The beach bars are open throughout the summer, but must be vacated before October 20.

Contractors can bid on all five lots, but they can only be awarded two beach bars and the Town Hall says the premises will open at the beginning of June.



"The health situation last year was very different because of the Covid measures that were necessary but they won’t be implemented in 2022," said Alcúdia Platges i Medi Ambient Councilor, Domingo Bonnín.

The beach bars range in price from 198,572 to 99,288, depending on the amount of maintenance required. The sixth beach bar hasn’t been put out to tender because it is not in a position to open.



The City Council is anticipating an investment of 3.5 million euros and says the works should be completed before this year's tourist season begins.

The GOB’s allegations delayed the project, but the Town Hall is hoping to kick start it when the summer is over.