A 50-year-old British tourist was seriously injured on Tuesday after a fall in Santa Ponsa.

112 Emergency services received a call at around 2030 to say a man had fallen off the 2nd floor terrace of the tourist apartment complex at 86 Jaime I Street.

When Guardia Civil, Calvià Local Police Officers and an ambulance arrived at the scene the man was unconscious and reportedly stank of alcohol.

The paramedics were able to stabilise him before transferring him to Son Espases hospital.

The Guardia Civil believe the man was drunk and fell off the terrace by accident.