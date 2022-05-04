The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 276 new cases of Covid in the Balearics and one more death from the virus taking the death toll 1,353 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The positivity test rate is 15.3%, higher than the 13.5% average for the past week.

Since the pandemic began, the Balearics has recorded 276,152 positive cases. The cumulative incidence rate for fourteen days stands at 272 per 100,000 inhabitants and 111 for the past seven days.

By islands, the cumulative incidence rate for fourteen days is 277 in Mallorca, 261 in Minorca, 240 in Ibiza and 307 in Formentera, while by municipalities, Maria de la Salut (Mallorca) has the highest cumulative incidence rate for fourteen days (535), followed by Campos (481) and Muro (465).

Of the 276 new cases detected, 181 have been diagnosed in Mallorca, 25 in Minorca, 28 in Ibiza and 7 in Formentera. There are also 41 new cases that are not assigned to any specific island and have been registered without geographical information.

972,466 people have been fully vaccinated, 86.9 % of the Balearic population, and 477,240 people have received the booster dose, 59.8 %.