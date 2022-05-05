There’s been a massive drop in the number of people visiting Colònia de Sant Jordi and Mayor Juan Rodrígues says the lack of beach services is to blame.

Ses Salines Town Hall hasn't been able to put the beach services out to tender because the Coastal Demarcation permit is still pending.

"People want sun beds, umbrellas and clean sand," he blasted. "We are bogged down in bureaucracy. I would never have dreamed that this could happen."

"Ses Salines is losing 60,000 euros in revenue from the beaches. If the City Council provided the service itself, it would cost 400,000 euros," claims PP Deputy, Javier Bonet.

Mayor Rodríguez said on Wednesday that the Council can’t afford to pay for the lifeguard service, the beaconing of the beaches and the cleaning of the sandbanks.

"We have the tender documents ready to go as soon as we get permission from the Costas," he said. "We can’t install the chiringuito on Dolç beach either, even although it received a Responsible Beach Bar certificate from the Ministry of Agriculture in 2014. For some reason it doesn't have a permit now."