The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 235 new cases of Covid and two new deaths htaking the death toll to 1,355 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 118 people in hospital in the Balearics with Covid, 26 fewer than a week ago, which represents a decrease of 18%.

On the wards there are 108 patients, 20 less than on Thursday of last week, and in intensive care there are 10, 6 fewer - ICU Covid occupancy stands at 2.9%.