One of the most luxurious cruise ships in the world docked in Palma today.

The Scenic Eclipse combines innovative design, world-class facilities and state-of-the-art technology, Scenic Eclipse sets the benchmark in 6-star cruising.

Scenic Eclipse caters for up to 228 guests (200 in Polar regions) and features an impressive array of indoor and outdoor spaces for an intimate cruising experience.

Enjoy up to 10 dining experiences, nine bars and lounges, the indulgent 550m2 Senses Spa and a dedicated Observation Lounge and Terrace.

Soar above by helicopter, dive below by submarine and go beyond the horizon by Zodiac and kayak with your Discovery Team of up to 20 experts. Be inspired by lectures and entertainment in the state-of-the-art theatre.

As of August 2020, she is the first ocean going vessel and flagship for the Scenic Group.

The vessel was built at the Uljanik shipyard in Pula, Croatia.

During the pandemic, the Scenic Eclipse was in ‘warm lay-up status’ in the Port of Rijeka from May 2020 until June 2021 when it sailed to Saudi Arabia.

The ship resumed scheduled passenger operations in January 2022.

Scenic Group founder and Chairman Glen Moroney decided to build the Scenic Eclipse, after being inspired by Paul Allen’s Octopus yacht.

The construction of the Scenic Eclipse began in 2017 but was delayed numerous times due to the bankruptcy of the building yard.

The vessel finally entered service in August 2019.

Scenic Eclipse has a Gross Tonnage of 17,545.