Mallorca ready to share the love

For millions of Britons it’s the time of year to sit back and enjoy the very best of Mallorca from the comfort of your living room and enjoy some loving.

Yes, the new series of Love Island is getting ready to leap into your living rooms.

ITV have found a new luxury property nestled in the hills with 12 bedrooms, in which viewers will hope to see plenty of action, plus a massive gym for the contestants to pump their muscles!

The show has been airing since 2015 and has since become one of the biggest reality shows of the summer with millions of fans tuning in every year.

The start date for Love Island 2022 has been confirmed as Monday 6 June. It is expected begin just after the final of fellow ITV reality show Britain’s Got Talent.

The show is usually one for six weeks with the final airing in mid-July however this has not been confirmed.

So, if you can’t make it to Mallorca, knock youselves out from where ever you are!

So a new group of singletons is gearing up for a summer of sun, fun and romance and the group could include Sophie Draper, whowas in a relationship with Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash, 24, for four years before their shock split last year.

Filming for the promotional adverts is due to begin in the next couple of weeks and the ads will start in May. This series is expected to be the longest yet.