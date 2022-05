The Sunday update from the Balearic health service indicates 150 new positive cases of Covid - 95 in Mallorca, 20 in Minorca, four in Ibiza, none in Formentera and 31 unspecified. The test rate for these 150 cases is 12.30%; the seven-day positivity test rate is 13.93%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 259.2. By island - Mallorca 266.0; Minorca 243.9; Ibiza 227.1; Formentera 273.3. The seven-day incidence is 107.8. The highest 14-day incidence per age group is 740.9 for the over-70s; the second lowest is 489.1 for the 60-69 group. Only people over the age of sixty are now tested as a matter of routine. The lowest incidence is 68.8 for the under-16s.

The health service reports no more deaths; the total is 1,356.