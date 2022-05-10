A National Police patrol car crashed into a traffic light on the Paseo Mallorca this morning, at the junction with Jaume III, after an EMT public bus apparently invaded its lane.

The police car was responding to a violent robbery. The patrol care crashed into a traffic light and knocked it over.

Fortunately they were not seriously injured. The vehicle, on the other hand, was damaged and is now being repaired so that it can be back in operation as soon as possible.

Another patrol car was quickly dispatched to the crime scene.