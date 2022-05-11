Manacor City Council has agreed to put forward a request for the 75-year concession for the Cales de Mallorca, Porto Cristo promenades and Cala Magrana pumping station.

The Council carried out urgent repairs in all of those areas after Storm Gloria caused extensive damage and wants to own the land so that it can take action, if and when necessary in the future. Both AIPC-SyS and PI and PP welcomed the move.

A disciplinary file was opened against the City Council for carrying out the works without permission from the Costas.

“The disciplinary file is under appeal, but make no mistake, we will defend the interests of the citizens of Manacor tooth and nail in order to obtain 50% of the cost of the works that they promised us,” said Urbanism Councillor, Núria Hinjosa.

"We can act with all legal and technical security,” the Mayor said in regard to the request for the concession.

PP and AIPC-SyS have complained that the works are taking too long and that's affecting businesses in Carrer d'en Burdils in Porto Cristo, who have not been able to reopen.

At the end of April, the company asked for an extension to the contract which expires on May 29 so that they can finish the front line improvements.