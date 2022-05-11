The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 281 new cases of COVID-19 and the death of four people from the virus taking the death toll to 1,362 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative incidence rate for 14 days in the Balearics is 244 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. By islands, the highest cumulative incidence rate for 14 days is in Mallorca with 249, followed by Minorca with 235, and Ibiza and Formentera with 225 and 213 respectively.

The positivity test rate is 15.4% and the average over the past week is 14.4%. Of the new cases, 185 are in Mallorca, 33 in Ibiza, 20 in Minorca and 2 in Formentera. Another 41 positive cases have been registered without geographical information.

As for the vaccination process, 972,667 people are fully vaccinated, which represents 86.9 % of people aged over four, and 478,280 have received booster doses.