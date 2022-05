The Palma city council announced this morning that horse drawn carriages would be banned in the city during high temperatures. A council spokesperson said: "if the Palma Met Office declares a heat-alert then they will be banned...." He went on to say that council inspectors would be on the lookout to establish that horses were being well treated at all times.

The Palma city council has come under pressure to ban the horse-drawn carriages following a wave of protects from animal welfare groups. So far the council has refuses to order the halt but has introduced numerous safety laws and regulations.

Animal welfare groups have called on tourists not to use the carriages while one group has called for the carriages to be scrapped in favour of electric vehicles.