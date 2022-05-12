Mallorca's entire fleet of coaches and minibuses has been reserved in June due to soaring tourist demand,” according to transport associations included in the Balearic Transport Business Federation, or FEBT.

“June will be fantastic because we are really busy with excursions, airports to hotel transfers and extra services booked by foreign agencies and tour operators. On top of that we will have the cruise ship transfers with nearly 25,000 students arriving throughout the month on study trips, explains the president of the FEBT and the Transport Association Discretionary Director, Rafael Roig.

“Soaring foreign tourist demand in Mallorca is good news for travel agencies on the Island with an increase in German and British reservations,” Aviba President, Francesc Mulet.

There are 1,500 coaches and minibuses in Mallorca, although 130 of them were garaged during the Covid pandemic because of reduced demand. Incentive trips and congressional meetings are also expected to generate more work.



“Companies have been forced to reinforce their regular transport service in all tourist areas of Mallorca and we are already back in pre-pandemic figures,” says Regular Transport president, Francisca Caldentey. “The buses that operate on the three beach lines in Mallorca are already busy and more buses have been put on to meet demand for excursions, to Cuevas del Drach, Cala Mondragó and other popular destinations.”



”The prospects for June are optimal and forecasts for tourist activity companies in Mallorca indicate that we are going to have a fully operational June thanks to the influx of tourists,” says Roberto Darias, President of the Balearic Association of Tourist Activities. German and British tour operators are adamant that tourism will take off on the Island from June, which explains why reservations are so high.”

“In June, discretionary transport will have the added bonus of cruise stopovers in Palma port. 60 are scheduled in May and there will be at least the same amount in June,” said the FEBT Employers' Association. “The volume of work will increase by more than 20% thanks to the study trips and the effect of the base cruises.”

Aerotib tourist transport to and from the airport has also worked well in May and is expected to continue to do so in June.”