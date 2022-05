A Palma EMT bus was totally destroyed by fire on Thursday. Firefighters and other emergency services were called to the scene around half nine in the morning. The bus was by the Aqualand water park in Arenal (Llucmajor).

The Guardia Civil sealed off the area, there having been a concern that flames might affect the water park. The cause of the fire is being investigated; it is believed to have been an electrical failure.