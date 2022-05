A 31-year-old Dutch tourist died on Thursday after hitting a rock when he jumped off a rockface on one of the Malgrats Isles by Santa Ponsa. His wife was recording the jump on her phone from a boat they had hired. Their son was with her.

Guardia Civil divers have located the body. Around midday, the Guardia, Calvia police, Maritime Safety and Civil Protection all went to the scene when the call was made that a person was missing. It would appear that he struck a rock immediately before entering the water.