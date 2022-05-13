The Enaire works council has asked the Minister of Transport, Mobility & Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchezto to build a new air traffic control centre in Son Bonet.

Palma Works Council President, Montse Palacio, explained that remodelling work is due to be carried out at the air traffic control centre in Son Sant Joan Airport.

“The logical thing to do is invest in a new control centre in Son Bonet that won’t have space limitations, in order to provide the best possible service for air traffic controllers in the future,” said Palacio.

Enaire plans to modernise the 10,000 m2 air traffic control centre and expand it by 5,000 metres, but the improvements are currently at a standstill and Palacio says it makes sense to build a more suitable control centre in Son Bonet.

“The works are scheduled to begin this autumn and last until the end of 2023," he adds. "During that time there will be operational problems and access will be difficult for Enaire workers and air traffic controllers."

The Enaire works council in Palma has asked Minister Sánchez to intervene in the conflict between the workers and Enaire and to shelve the Son Sant Joan expansion project in Palma while a study of the cost, risks and location suitability is carried out.