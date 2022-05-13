Swimming has been banned at Porto Cristo beach, after a break in the wastewater pump caused a sewage spill.

Manacor City Council has confirmed that the discharge has nothing to do with works being carried out on Calle Burdils.

A red flag is now flying on Porto Cristo beach and Manacor City Council has commissioned new analysis and the results should be known later today. If the all clear is given, people will be allowed to swim again. The Ministry of the Environment has also carried out new analysis.

Analysis are carried out on the beach periodically and when contamination was detected last week and the break in the discharge pump was discovered, the lifeguard put up a red flag to stop people swimming.