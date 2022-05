The dead body of a 57-year-old Spanish man was found floating late on Thursday in the sea in the Coll d'en Rabassa neighbourhood of Palma. The man had a severe blow to the head and apparently slipped while walking along the rocks.

The incident took place at around 8 p.m., when several bathers alerted the 112 emergency service that there was a body floating in the water.

Several police patrols and an ambulance rushed to the scene. When they pulled the body out of the sea, they found that the deceased had head injuries.

According to judicial sources, it appears that he was walking along the rocks, slipped, hit his head and subsequently drowned.

The deceased is a well-known person in the Son Gotleu neighbourhood, who days ago had been arrested by the National Police for his alleged involvement in a wave of robberies that took place a few weeks ago in Palma.