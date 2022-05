The National Police are investigating the cause of a fire in El Terreno that left six cars completely gutted and five others badly damaged.

Shortly before 4am on Saturday morning, residents in this Palma district heard an explosion and saw flames coming from one car. Other cars were quickly engulfed. Firefighters encountered some difficulty as C. Dos de Mayo, the scene of the blaze, is narrow and awkward for manoeuvring vehicles. The fire was widespread by the time they could get full access.

The police have cordoned off the area and are investigating whether this was an accident or another case of pyromania.