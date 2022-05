On Saturday afternoon around 5.30pm, emergency services were called to a road accident in Manacor involving two cars and a van. The vehicles had collided on the MA-15 main road in and out of Manacor. Four people were injured, including a nine-month-old baby.

The others injured were two women, aged 20 and 21, and a 30-year-old man. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, but after treatment at the scene they were all taken to Manacor Hospital.