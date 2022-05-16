Almost 100 police incident reports have been issued by the local police in the Santa Catalina area so far this year as this trendy Palma neighbourhood becomes engulfed in a wave of public disorder incidents.

The Palma city council says that extra officers will be sent to the area to curb bad behaviour but residents are calling for more action from the local authorities.

Last weekend police were involved in almost 50 incidents ranging from public disorder incidents to bars and restaurants who were flouting the law.

Residents have said that living in the area has become a nightmare.