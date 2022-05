The Balearic Ministry for Health today confirmed that there have been 278,967 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

337 new cases were reported today and the death toll has risen to 1,386 with ten more deaths confirmed.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate is down to 229.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the seven-day positivity test rate stands at 14.92 percent.

By island, Ibiza has the highest incidence rate with 243.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Mallorca (229.7), Minorca (204.3) and Formentera (205).