No one will ever forget the terrible night of October 9, 2018, when thirteen people lost their lives as a result of floods in Sant Llorenç and Arta.

Sant Llorenç was the most affected municipality. Walls of water up to five metres high burst out of the torrent. The square by the town hall, Plaça Jaume Santandreu, was all but destroyed, water having been channelled through it to adjoining streets.

The square has been renewed, and a feature of this is a sculpture (entitled 'Help') by artist Amparo Sand which pays tribute to all those who showed solidarity with Sant Llorenç. The clean-up alone required a huge effort. Hundreds of volunteers from across the island assisted with this; Rafa Nadal was one of them.

The Caixa Bank foundation has supported the town hall in the rehabilitation of the square, which is to be renamed Plaça de la Solidaritat.