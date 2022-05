The Balearic Ministry of Health today reported 254 new cases of covid and eight new deaths, taking the official death toll from the pandemic to 1,394. In the past week the number of deaths from the coronavirus has increased by 32.

The accumulated incidence rate for 14 days stands at 254 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and the positivity test rate is 14.8%.

Of the 254 new cases, 166 were recorded in Mallorca, 37 in Ibiza, 15 in Minorca and 1 in Formentera. A further 33 cases, 13 % of the total, were recorded without geographical information.

The cumulative incidence rate for two weeks is 223 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Mallorca, 255 in Ibiza, 192 in Minorca and 213 in Formentera.

972,906 people, 86.9 % of the population aged over 4 have been fully vaccinated and 479,312 people have received booster doses.