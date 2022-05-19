Britons are taking longer holidays this summer which could mean that late bookers are left disappointed.

According to holiday giant TUI, an average holiday was 8.5 days but this year it has risen by another day which could mean that there is a shortage of hotel rooms and flights seats. What is more people are spending more on their holiday as the great post-Covid getaway starts.

TUI boss Friedrich Joussen told Travelweekly : "Customers are spending 20 percent more this almost all relates to longer holidays. Instead of an average holiday of 8.5 days before the crisis, the average is 9.5 days.

"Will inflation have an influence later in the season? The scarcity of supply will be enormous. We’re consuming 10%-13% more hotel capacity per customer because of longer stays. Holidays will be scarce, particularly for July, August and September..”

Mallorca is already heading for a record summer season and there is a speculation that the island could welome more visitors than it did in 2019, considered a record year.