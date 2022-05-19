Mallorca was on forest fire alert on Thursday as a result of the unseasonably high temperatures across the island. The Palma Met Office said that there was a "big risk" of forest fires in the centre of the island, where temperatures have continued to rise.

This is the first time in many years that the Palma Met Office has raised the forest fire alarm in May, it usually takes place in June or even July.

The temperatures in some areas are forecast to pass the 38 degrees mark on the island this weekend, some of the highest on record for this time of the year.

The fire brigade is expected to switch to their summer fire prevention plan as a result of the warning. One of the island's biggest fire firefighting assets are the Canadair seaplanes based in Puerto Pollensa.