The National Police's family and women's care unit is in charge of the investigation. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
A woman has been arrested by the National Police in Palma after leaving her 12-year-old daughter home alone for two weeks. The woman hired two people to take care of the girl. However, their work ended by the early evening and didn't include the weekend. In fact, it would seem that one of the two was principally hired to walk the family dog in the morning and would then leave.
