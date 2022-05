On Friday around 9am, several drivers called the 112 emergency number to advise of a car that had come off the Cala Llamp old road in Andratx. The car had left the road and crashed down a slope into woods.

Andratx police and the Guardia Civil went to the scene. There was no one in the car and no sign of the driver or any passengers. Officers are now trying to locate the owner and establish what happened.