The latest report from the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) shows that 21% of the Balearic population smoke every day. Andalusia and Castile-La Mancha have the same percentage, the highest being in Murcia (24%) and Extremadura (25%).

The report finds that, among men, there is a concentration of smokers in the 25 to 34 age group and, for women, between the ages of 45 and 54.

The AECC says that smoking is directly related to social class and education. The lowest percentage - 12.56% - relates to company directors and managers with university degrees, while the highest percentages are for unskilled workers (22.38%) and skilled workers in the primary sector (22.93%).

Among teenagers - 14 to 18 - the percentage of young smokers in the Balearics is 17.5%, the second lowest in the country. In the Canaries, the figure is 16.8%. The highest percentage, 29%, is in Navarre.