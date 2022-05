On Monday afternoon, the National Police evacuated the headquarters of the Partido Popular on C. Palau Reial in Palma, next to the parliament building, because of a bomb scare.

This arose because a suspicious package had been delivered in the name of Marga Prohens, the party's president. Officers and explosives detection dogs checked other packages in the building and cars parked in the area.

It was a major police operation for what turned out to have been a false alarm.