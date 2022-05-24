A total of 386 extra members of the Guardia Civil are being deployed to the Balearics this summer to increase public safety.

This summer a “high-impact operational plan” will be implemented from June with 76 Guardia Civil to work in areas “where public safety issues or crimes against sexual freedom are occurring in a notorious way or are increasing”, Guardia Civil sources said today.

These 76 agents will form part of the Reserve and Security Group (GRS) which will deployed in Calvia, home to the resorts of Magalluf and Santa Ponsa, and the Rapid Action Group (GAR) to Ibiza.

A new “Alert Cops” application will be promoted and special controls will be carried out in ports, airports and popular leisure areas.

Mixed patrols, made up of Spanish agents with eleven German, French and Italian police officers, will be in Mallorca and Ibiza from June.

The Guardia Civil will continue to provide services at the foreign tourist information offices, which last year attended 2,860 people of 29 nationalities.