The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 258 new cases of Covid. The incidence rate stands at 206.5 cases for the past 14 days, taking the number of infections to 280,310 since the start of the pandemic and the number of deaths to 1,401.

Mallorca has registered 180 positive cases, Minorca has recorded 23, Ibiza, 29 and Formentera, one. For the rest (25) there is no island of residence.

The accumulated incidence rate for 14 days stands at 206.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the positive test rate is 13.65 percent for seven days.

By island, the one with the highest incidence rate is Ibiza, with 274.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Formentera (222.1), Mallorca (202.3) and Minorca (136.5).

By municipalities, Santa Eugènia, Búger, Costitx, Alaró, Consell, Ferreries, Banyalbufar, Deya, Es Migjorn Gran, Escorca, Fornalutx and Vilafranca de Bonany have not registered any cases for two weeks, while Palma is the one with the highest number of positive cases (407) in the last 14 days.