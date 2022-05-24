The team of lifeguards on Santa Ponsa beach this afternoon saved the life of a British tourist who had suffered cardiorespiratory arrest while he was swiming. The 70-year-old man was rushed to Son Espases hospital in a serious condition.
British tourist saved from drowning in Santa Ponsa
Lifeguards rushed to the rescue
