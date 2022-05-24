The team of lifeguards on Santa Ponsa beach this afternoon saved the life of a British tourist who had suffered cardiorespiratory arrest while he was swiming. The 70-year-old man was rushed to Son Espases hospital in a serious condition.

The incident took place at around 1.30 pm. A lifeguard on the beach spotted a man floating some 30 metres from the shore and immediately set about rescuing him while alerting the rest of his colleagues and the emergency teams by radio.

On bringing the Briton ashore, they found that the man had no pulse and began cardio-respiratory resuscitation until the swimmer regained a pulse. They placed him in a lateral position while he received oxygen from the equipment carried by the lifeguards.

Minutes later, two ambulances, Calvia local police and members of the Civil Protection and Emergency services of the municipality arrived. He was then taken to hospital.