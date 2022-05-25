Hoteliers and bar owners are expressing their "indignation and desperation" with the delay in completing work to the promenade in Cala Ratjada. The hoteliers president, Joan Ferrer, says that the company responsible for the work will miss the end of May deadline and that - "at the rate they're going" - will not finish until the end of June.

Toni Pastor for the bars says that after the two years of the pandemic, they would have hoped to have started the season with the best possible conditions. However, the company is not complying with its obligations for delivering the project.

In a joint statement, they point to "the low number of workers" having caused the company to fail to meet the deadline. Ferrer adds that the work directly affects three hotels and some 15 bars and restaurants. It also contributes to a "deplorable image" for holidaymakers.

They are insisting that Capdepera town hall demands an end to the work "as soon as possible". If the company has to employ more people, then it should do so.