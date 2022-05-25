The Balearic minister for the economic model, tourism and employment, Iago Negueruela, said on Wednesday that there will be close to full employment this summer. What had been an objective at the beginning of the year is now looking like a reality, he noted, following a meeting at which the 2022-2025 plan for "quality occupation" was presented. The government's objective is now to pursue full employment throughout the year, meaning more than tourism-reliant jobs.

The new plan has this in mind. It is backed with over 600 million euros, 80% more than for a previous plan for 2017 to 2020. The aim is for 85,000 people to benefit from it, in particular the most vulnerable groups who encounter the greatest difficulties finding work.

President Armengol said on Wednesday that the plan will be based on concrete measures to achieve full employment and training for quality employment. There is to be investment of 270 million euros in the training of 13,000 people each year. "We are fortunate that, after two years of pandemic, we can talk about goals such as full employment."

Negueruela added that "this is a very ambitious plan", by which some 50 million euros will be allocated to companies.