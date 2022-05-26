In a report by television magazine programme Espejo Público, the owner of the beach club, Juanma Colom, says that he was being encouraged to somersault from a poolside sofa into the pool. There is a warning sign by the pool which indicates that the depth is only 1.2 metres - 'No Diving'.
The owner has viewed what happened on security cameras. Although a security guard passed by on several occasions, the 19-year-old stood up and dived into the pool.
The incident occurred around 1.30am on May 24 at the Oceans Beach Club. He suffered a very severe blow to the head as well as the injury to the spine. Doctors at Son Espases Hospital in Palma fear that he may never walk again.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.