The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 161 new cases of Covid, taking the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 280,986.

The accumulated incidence rate now stands at 204.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the last two weeks.

One new death has been reported taking the Balearic death toll to 1,403.

Mallorca has registered 97 positive cases, Minorca has recorded 20, Ibiza 16 and Formentera none. For the rest (28) there is no island or municipality of residence.

The accumulated incidence rate for 14 days stands at 204.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the positivity test rate is 12.12 percent for seven days.

By islands, the one with the highest incidence rate is Ibiza, with 253.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Mallorca (204.3), Formentera (136.7) and Minorca (132.4).

By municipalities, Banyalbufar, Consell, Costitx, Deya, Escorca, Ferreries, Fornalutx, Maria de la Salut, Montuïri and Santa Eugènia have not reported any new cases over the last two weeks, while Palma has registered the most new cases (429) over the last 14 days.